SACRAMENTO — Donna Hill was selected to be Sen. Scott Wilk’s, R-Santa Clarita, new district director.
The appointment was announced on Friday. She previously served as a field representative in Wilk’s Lancaster district office.
“Anyone who has ever met Donna can speak to her many talents,” Wilk said. “She started in my office in 2017 as a field representative and has been a great resource for our community. Donna is not only a well respected professional, but she is also gifted with an innate desire to serve her community which shows in her work. I am excited to watch her thrive in her new role.”
Hill has an extensive background working with nonprofit organizations, including MomsHouse, which she founded in 2013, as well as other community-based nonprofits.
This past year, Hill was elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Lancaster Museum and Public Arts Foundation. In 2015, she was elected to serve on the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce and in 2020, she was appointed to the Executive Board. Hill also continues to serve as an Executive Board member of the E&E Love Foundation.
“Best job ever, just got better,” she said. “I am so very happy to continue to serve the constituents of Senate District 21 in this new capacity.”
Hill succeeds former district director Drew Mercy, who was named, in December, as the executive director at AV EDGE, the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise.
Hill will be based in the Lancaster office at 848 W. Lancaster Blvd., Suite 101. Constituents can reach her by phone at 661-729-6232 or by email at Donna.Hill@sen.ca.gov
