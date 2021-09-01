PALMDALE — The California Highway Patrol will implement a maximum enforcement period for the upcoming Labor Day weekend in anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend.
The CHP’s maximum enforcement period begins at 6:01 p.m., Friday and continues through 11:59 p.m., Monday.
CHP officers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road. Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol — it also comes from cannabis, illicit drugs and prescription drugs or a combination of any of these, an agency spokesperson said.
Forty-six people died in crashes throughout the state during the 2020 Labor Day maximum enforcement period — many of whom were not wearing a seat belt. The CHP also made more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence.
“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers and other motorists safe.”
All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional training on detecting impaired drivers. California also has the nation’s highest number of Drug Recognition Experts — an officer specifically trained to identify drug impairment. The Drug Enforcement Experts will be on duty throughout the state during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Anyone who suspects that a driver is impaired, should keep their distance and call 911. They should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location and direction of travel. That telephone call may save someone’s life, the agency said.
