PALMDALE — A questionable dress code violation during the August heat inspired Highland High School students Abigail Escobar, Angel Sako, Dennise Gomez, and Mya Webb to establish a nonprofit organization — Girls Will Be Girls Inc. — for their leadership project in the school’s Public Service Academy and Sports Medicine program.
The nonprofit organization focuses on women’s related issues in the community, and in general. So far, the organization’s founders have hosted self-defense classes at Highland and Quartz Hill high schools and had medical guest speakers talk with female athletes about nutrition and eating disorders. Girls Will Be Girls also hosted several CPR classes for coaches, teachers, and students, and made presentations to their schools about sex trafficking, domestic abuse, and homelessness.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer honored the students for their service at an assembly on March 31 held in the school’s theater.
Escobar serves as the nonprofit’s president and director; Sako is vice president and director; Gomez is secretary and director; and Webb is a director.
Escobar started Girls Will Be Girls, last summer after seeing about 20 female students kept out of school due to the shorts or skirts they were wearing.
“To this day, when I look back at what they were wearing, it still baffles me that they were held back from entering the campus because, honestly, none of them had anything crazy on,” Escobar wrote in response to a list of questions.
Escobar went to her Health Science teacher and adviser Darren Watters and told him what she observed. That sparked the idea for the nonprofit organization. The organization became a reality after Sako, Gomez and Webb got involved.
Starting and running a nonprofit organization is no easy task; there is a lot of paperwork involved. Escobar, Sako, Gomez and Webb wanted Girls Will Be Girls to become official in the month of August. They accomplished that, with Watters’ help, on Aug. 31, 2021. Watters, who runs his own nonprofit organization, led them through the steps. (Watters runs Blue Heart Industries Inc., which provides medical training and supplies to low-income communities and schools).
“When Abby, Angel, Dennise, and Mya first approached me about the prospects of creating a non-profit organization to help support and extend their community service leadership project, I was both excited and apprehensive,” Watters wrote in an email.
He added, “I understand the amount of time, effort, and financial responsibility it takes to run an organization and I needed to be sure that these students understood that this is a commitment far outside the walls of our classroom. However, after much discussion, brainstorming, and mapping out the vision and mission of their organization I knew these young ladies had the capacity to excel and make a difference.”
“We knew that starting up a non-profit organization was going to be challenging, but with the help of Watters and communication amongst all the members, all the overwhelming work got done, and all the members could not be prouder,” the young ladies wrote.
They meet at least once a week to discuss new topics and or what they want to do next.
“We tell our stories of what we have seen or what we’ve experienced and we discuss what we could do to make the problem better,” they said.
To help support the nonprofit organization’s goals, Girls Will Be Girls’ founders hold fundraisers during events at Highland High that show off different things the school has to offer
“We always have a set up and we explain who and what we are,” they said. “With this, we sell different types of food/drinks and the money earned goes to Girls Will Be Girls. We hope to gather more members at Highland High School, and expand further into other high schools in the Antelope Valley District!”
Escobar and Sako are seniors and will graduate this year. Gomez and Webb are juniors. They will keep the organization running at Highland High next year and continue to expand in the Antelope Valley.
“My hope is that I will be able to introduce this organization at my university and hopefully Angel can do the same,” Escobar wrote. “This way we can host meetings at our own universities and keep in contact and every so often go to or host big events with each of our new chapters that we created.”
