LANCASTER — Strong, high wind caused dust storms that forced the closures of the Antelope Valley Freeway and State Route 138 in Lancaster Monday, leaving some areas with low to zero visibility, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Antelope Valley Freeway closed in both directions about 10 a.m. between Avenue A and Avenue I. A short time later, authorities reported that State Route 138 was closed in both directions from 120th Street West to 180th Street West. The dust storms resulted in “low to zero visibility” in the area, according to the CHP.
About 1:30 p.m., the Antelope Valley Freeway was reopened. However, the State Route 138 closure was expanded to include the area from 110th Street West to 180th Street West, the CHP in Antelope Valley tweeted.
Antelope Valley College administrators closed all campuses for the day and postponed Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting until Oct. 18, due to the weather and traffic. A text message on the AVC Alert system went out shortly before 2 p.m.
“The safety of our campus community is our top priority,” AV College President Ed Knudson said. “We closed all our locations in an abundance of caution due to weather and traffic conditions.”
