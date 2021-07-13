WHITTIER — Detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Joel Dawit, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on June 25, in the 13000 block of Thoroughbread Way in Whittier. His possible destination may be the Antelope Valley. His family is very concerned for his well-being.
Dawit is 35 years old, stands five-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen driving a 2018 Infiniti QX30 hatchback with California license plate number 8WTW527.
Anyone with information regarding Dawit’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
