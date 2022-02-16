LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will conduct a public hearing, today, on admissions preferences and consideration and possible action on a charter petition to establish the proposed iLEAD Synergy School of Performing Arts and Technology charter high school.
The proposed charter school’s educational program would include project-based learning, community-based learning and internships. There would also be individualized learning, social emotional learning and creative learning, according to information presented at a Jan. 19 public hearing.
The proposed program would feature virtual, augmented and mixed reality. There would also be an International Baccalaureate Career program with a focus on arts and design. Career Technical Education pathways would focus on the arts, media and the entertainment sector.
An analysis by District staff found that the charter petition does not meet the minimum requirements for approval. However, the Board will have two resolutions to consider — one to deny the petition and another to approve it.
iLEAD California operates seven charter schools in Los Angeles County, including three in Lancaster authorized by other school districts.
According to the District’s proposed “findings of fact,” the petition presents an unsound educational program for the students enrolled in the proposed charter school.
For example, it was noted that students enrolled in two of the local iLEAD charter schools (iLEAD Lancaster and iLEAD Hybrid) performed below the state average and did not meet standards in English-Language Arts and mathematics — both school-wide and among student sub-groups, according to 2019 data available from the state Department of Education.
District staff also determined that the petition presents an unsound educational model designed to meet the needs of high school students.
“The Petition’s proposed program is inconsistent with sound educational practice,” the report said.
In addition, according to the Findings of Fact, the proposed charter school has not been awarded or granted International Baccalaureate status.
“This is a concern because the petitioners are attracting students to the Charter School by promoting a program that they are not yet authorized to provide,” the report said. “They should have made clear in the Petition that this is a desired program offering, but that they cannot guarantee that IB will be offered to incoming students unless/until the application is approved.”
The District’s analysis also questioned the charter school’s proposed Arts, Media and Entertainment Career Technical Education pathway for students.
According to the analysis, the “(p)etition lacks a clear understanding of how to develop such a pathway (especially in a small school setting), the CTE standards, and assessment of those standards.”
Further, many of the elements of a high-quality CTE pathway were not thought out or were missing from the petition, the report said.
To read the full report, visit https://www.avdistrict.org/about/news
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Boardroom at the District office, 44811 North Sierra Hwy.
Attendees are required to wear a face-covering upon entering the facility. Anyone wishing to view the meeting virtually, may do so via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
