PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will hear from residents regarding their thoughts on how the four Council districts should be redrawn, which is necessary after the 2020 Census data showed significant changes in Palmdale’s population, leaving the current four Council districts out of compliance.
A public hearing on the ongoing redistricting process will be held during the regular City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. It is open to the public, with requirements to wear masks and social distance.
Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86962278280?
pwd=VEYwOVErRGRaOFFXU2ZObGdGcWZ1Zz09
The meeting is also broadcast live online at www.cityofpalmdale.org and on Spectrum Channel 27.
During the public hearing, residents will learn about the redistricting process and have the opportunity to provide their input on what factors should be taken into consideration when drawing district boundaries.
Four community workshops have already been held to gather input, as well. Following Wednesday’s hearing, two more will be held before any new maps are approved.
The information gathered will be used by the city’s 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission to create maps that fairly represent the city’s population and meet all state and federal requirements. The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. It also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
Visit www.DrawPalmdale.org to learn more about the redistricting process and other public participation opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.