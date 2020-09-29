The flu season is quickly approaching and already, vaccinations are being offered.
Because we are in the midst of a pandemic, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stressed the importance, Monday, of being vaccinated against the flu — especially those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
Ferrer said those with asthma, heart disease and diabetes are at a greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID. Ninety-two percent of those who have died from the virus has underlying health conditions.
“It’s impossible to know who has underlying health conditions,” she said. “But it’s likely someone we know or someone we’re close to.”
She said 20 to 30% of Los Angeles County residents could have a serious underlying health condition.
“As the flu season fast approaches, I want to share information about what we should pay attention to, as flu and COVID are likely to be in our communities,” Ferrer said, pointing out that underlying health conditions exist across all age groups.
She also shared some good news regarding the number of cases that would have stemmed from Labor Day activities.
“We are now three weeks out from Labor Day and we have no expectation that there will be a surge in cases like we saw a few weeks ago, after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July,” she said.
In fact, the data shows decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but that doesn’t mean the public can become complacent when protecting themselves from COVID-19.
The average number of daily cases went from 1,176 to 1,074, the average number of hospitalizations went from 1,039 to 752, the average number of deaths went from 36 to 29 and the average number of positive tests went from 4.4% to 3.1% since Sept. 5.
On Monday, she reported one death, bringing the total number to 6,515 across Los Angeles County.
She also reported an additional 663 new cases and reminded the public that there is always a lag in data reporting on Monday because of the weekend.
The total number of cases across Los Angeles County is now 268,455, with 11,798 in Long Beach and 2,564 in Pasadena.
In addition, there are 689 cases in hospitals, with 34% of them in ICU and 16% on ventilators.
Here are the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
*Lancaster: 3,412 cases and 55 deaths
Palmdale: 4,111 cases and 71 deaths
Acton: 70 cases, two deaths
Agua Dulce: 27 cases and no deaths
Desert View Highlands: 49 cases, one death
Lake Hughes: Four cases, no deaths
Lake Los Angeles: 232 cases and four deaths
Leona Valley: 18 cases and no deaths
Littlerock: 85 cases and one deaths
Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Nine cases and no deaths
Littlerock/Pearblossom: 93 cases and no deaths
Llano: Three cases and no deaths
Pearblossom/Llano: 24 cases and one death
Quartz Hill: 179 cases and 11 deaths
Kern County:
California City: 119 cases, 62 recovered, six presumed recovered
Edwards: 17, nine recovered, two presumed recovered
Rosamond: 259 cases, 123 recovered, 28 presumed recovered
Tehachapi: 1,118 cases, 709 recovered, 32 presumed recovered
*These numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks.
(1) comment
C-Vid is a hoax...don't trust Barbara Ferrer.
