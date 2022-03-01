PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is bringing back its Healing and Honor Field, the display of 1,000 American flags, each in honor or memory of a locally-connected hero, for Memorial Day.
Flags may purchased, starting today, to represent a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag, which stand on 7.5-foot poles in ordered rows.
The display will once again be held at Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Ave., from May 22 through 30.
“Our inaugural presentation of the Healing and Honor Field was a huge success,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “It really connected with the community, with people of all ages and backgrounds coming out to see this magnificent presentation of our nation’s colors flying majestically in orderly symmetry. Sponsoring a flag is a great way to honor our military and first responder heroes who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”
The display will be open 24 hours a day, beginning at 9 a.m., on May 22. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Healing and Honor Field was first held in November 2020, to coincide with Veterans Day. The 2,020 flags in that display were to honor not only military veterans and members, but first responders, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s display is sponsored by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and Edwards Federal Credit Union.
“The Palmdale Auto Mall Association is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this magnificent and powerful display of our nation’s red, white and blue,” Association President Gus Camacho said. “What makes it even more significant is the names that will be associated with each flag — our family, friends and neighbors — who have all contributed in their own unique way for the betterment of us all.”
All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veteran groups, including American Legion 348, the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000 and VFW 3552.
Following the display, purchased flags may be picked up at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Hwy., from June 6 to 8.
Flags may be ordered online, for $30 each, at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField
Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, email sponsorship@cityofpalmdale.org
For more information on the Healing and Honor Field, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.