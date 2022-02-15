LANCASTER — A wrong-way driver was killed and two people, one a year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision on the Antelope Valley Freeway, shortly after midnight, Monday, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
An unidentified 34-year-old Inglewood man was driving a 2014 Hyundai southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway, north of Avenue H at 12:04 a.m., when his vehicle collided head-on with a 2013 Kia driven by Aidan W. Rakisits, 18, of Rosamond. Rakisits was driving in the northbound lanes of the freeway.
The Hyundai driver died due to his injuries and a year-old passenger sustained minor injuries and was taking to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to the CHP report.
Rakisits sustained moderate injuries. Both he and the child are expected to survive, according to the report.
The collision is under investigation and it’s unknown at this time, if drugs or alcohol were involved.
This is the third person killed, so far, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Area’s jurisdiction, officials said.
Any witnesses are urged to contact Officer J. Church, ID 21819, at the Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.
