PALMDALE — A man was shot in the chest, Sunday night, in the vicinity of Courson Park and died after he was transported to a local hospital.
The shooting occurred at approximately 7:38 p.m., near the intersection of 11th Street East and Avenue Q-12, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the location regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim, a male Hispanic adult suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives canvassed the area for possible video and/or witnesses.
There is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
