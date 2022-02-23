PEARBLOSSOM — Hand-painted signs set in the desert landscape with rocks to hold them steady, cautioned would-be visitors: “We shoot thieves. You have been warned,” or “We shoot looters.”
Whomever made the signs, used whatever materials were available — black paint and what looked like a baking sheet and a rusted gold mining pan with green-painted block letters.
The signs and several similarly painted ones, along with printed “no trespassing” signs, scattered throughout the census block north of Pearblossom Highway, between 116th and 140th streets east, are not a relic from the past or a forgotten prop from a western movie set.
They are reminders that some people down on their luck or perhaps by choice, have made the desert their home. And they want to protect what little possessions or home they have.
Whether by circumstance or choice, they will be counted as part of the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count. This year’s count started, Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. Thousands of volunteers spread out across the county to count the unsheltered homeless population in what is known as the point-in-time count.
The results will be used to understand demographic data and for the allocation of resources to address the homelessness crisis.
The 2020 count showed 66,436 people experiencing homelessness county-wide, including 4,755 in the Antelope Valley, or SPA 1 (service planning area). It’s a 44% increase over the previous year. Because there was no point-in-time count last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, data from this year’s count is particularly important.
The count was postponed by one month this year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county. The data is essential to understanding how large the region’s homelessness crisis has become.
The count must be conducted by Continuum of Care providers to receive federal funding through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Unlike in years past, when up to 200 volunteers rose early on the last day of the count to assist local service providers, this year’s count is a closed count, meaning only the service providers and their team of volunteers will count.
Service Planning Area 1 is the largest, by area, of all eight service planning areas in the county, with more than 200 census tracts.
Teams started the count on Tuesday, with special census tracts, such as the one in Pearblossom.
Heather Varden, SPA 1 community relations coordinator for the Los Angeles Services Authority and Nicole Matthews, director of Outreach and Engagement Services for Valley Oasis, got assistance from Pearblossom Rural Town Council President Christopher Minsal, for the Pearblossom census tract. Varden drove the van over the desert as Minsal guided her to encampments and Matthews logged them.
For the first time, the count was conducted digitally, using a smartphone app. Matthews used a different app than the one that will be used on Thursday, due in part to the inconsistent cell phone service in the rural parts of the Valley.
Special teams counted homeless encampments in Lake Los Angeles, Acton, Pearblossom, Littlerock, Llano and Juniper Hills on Tuesday.
“Special teams are service providers like Valley Oasis,” Varden said.
They started the count on Tuesday, to ensure they counted all of the census tracts. With fewer volunteers due to the closed count, there was more work for the service providers. Minsal also had a team of volunteers counting other tracts in the area. Tuesday’s count was strictly for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
“They do pay attention to the encampments so they can go back out and follow up,” Varden said.
Mathews agreed.
“If my team goes out and sees a bunch of people that we haven’t noticed before, we’ll follow up with them after the count to make sure that we’re offering services,” he said.
Varden said it’s a good opportunity for the outreach teams to maybe see encampments that they haven’t come across before. “Part of outreach is driving around and looking for encampments,” he said.
Asked if they considered using an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, to assist with their count, Valley Oasis passed due to the requirements they would have to follow under Federal Aviation Administration rules.
The nonprofit agency collaborated with the City of Lancaster in January 2020 for use of the Law Enforcement Aerial Platform System (also known as LEAPS), eye-in-the-sky airplane to assist with the count.
“They did the flyover on Friday,” Varden said, adding they are available to fly over any areas inaccessible by vehicle.
As Varden drove, Minsal directed to the different encampments. He pointed out abandoned illegal marijuana cultivation sites along the way. By the look of it, some encampments used materials such as water from the abandoned cultivation sites.
“To our right, we have two campers that are both occupied,” Minsal said. “There’s one person in each one of those.”
He knew where to look because he has an intimate knowledge of the area. He has also delivered items such as sanitizer wipes and cleaning supplies to the people who live in the desert. One encampment along 126th Street East had 13 trailers clustered together about a quarter-mile north of Pearblossom Highway.
One encampment had seven trailers and a motor home. Others had tents or shanties next to trailers. Some encampments had crude fencing, while dogs roamed around others. The census tract went from 116th to 165th streets, east, about one-quarter mile north of Pearblossom Highway.
There were also a couple of new grow sites.
Although the white tops of some trailers are visible from the highway, the desert hides many of them. The deeper Varden drove into the desert, the more encampments there were. That’s when the first “We shoot thieves” warning sign popped up, about one mile north of the highway, along 138th Street East. The terrain is rocky and pockmarked.
“I think that’s why a lot of these people end up out here,” Minsal said. “They don’t get messed with.”
After about an hour-and-a-half of driving, the team counted between 35 and 40 trailers, tents or makeshift homes.
“One of the many reasons we want to have the special teams, is because people know this,” Matthews said. “You send a volunteer out here that isn’t familiar or goes out like Chris does, they’re not going to find anything.”
(1) comment
The numbers will be up this year...Democrats create Cesspools, and Tent Dwellers...and if you do "not" live in a tent...just give it time. With the Political Scum running our state currently, there is a huge chance you will become a Tent Dweller...in a word....."Coleman"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.