LANCASTER — Grace Resource Center will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, with some adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.
Meals will be served in to-go containers on a first-come, first-served basis at the center, at 45134 Sierra Highway.
“We are allowing people to eat in the courtyard if they choose, or they can choose to take it wherever they’re staying, or take it home,” Grace Resources Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said.
Patrons will be required to wear a mask if they are not eating.
Approximately 60 people have volunteered their time for the holiday meal. That includes donating food for the dinner.
“Our hope is to feed between 100 and 150 people,” Johnson said.
Grace Resource Center has fed more than 400 people in the past, however, there are more organizations serving meals on Thanksgiving or the days before or after, these days.
“We are realistic about the number of people we can serve and who showed up last year,” Johnson said.
