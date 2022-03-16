Senate Republicans urged Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic legislative leaders to provide California drivers a full gas tax holiday, amid soaring gas prices and an historic budget surplus.
The California State Senate Republican Caucus called on Newsom to issue a full moratorium on the gasoline-excise tax, which would immediately reduce the cost of gasoline by 51.1 cents per gallon, according to a letter they delivered on Monday, to the governor and other legislative leaders, including Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.
As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the state was $5.75, the highest recorded average price, according to AAA. That amount is up nearly $2 a gallon from a year ago, when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.84 a gallon.
Californians currently pay $1.27 more per gallon of gasoline compared to the national average, the letter said. The 51.2 cents per gallon of gasoline excise taxes will increase to 54.1 cents per gallon on July 1. Newsom proposed postponing the annual gas tax increase when he released his 2022-23 State Budget proposal in January. He proposed a gas tax rebate in his State of the State address on March 8.
“At a time when the state budget is enjoying historic surpluses, we need to take bold action to help everyday Californians,” Senate Republicans said in their letter. “Your proposal to postpone increases for a year is a small step in the right direction, but falls far short of protecting California working families and the economy from the devastating impacts likely to result from an extended conflict in Eastern Europe that disrupts oil supplies.”
Senate Republicans urged Newsom to think and act much bigger.
“A full moratorium on the gasoline-excise tax would immediately reduce the cost of gasoline by 54.1 cpg,” the letter said. “The resulting revenue loss to the state of $8.1 billion is less than a fifth of the administration’s own forecast in January of a $45.7 billion budget surplus.”
A February update from the Legislative Analyst’s Office projected that there is a good possibility of the surplus exceeding the initial estimate by $6 billion to $23 billion.
“This tax cut would spur the economy, just when we need it most and would represent much needed relief for working families struggling through the pandemic and those transitioning back from remote work,” the letter said. “It would dramatically reduce the cost of living by driving down retail prices, and help control inflationary impacts on the economy that are driven by, among other things, the cost of gasoline. All this still possible without putting infrastructure projects at-risk if those funds are instead backfilled through the state budget.”
