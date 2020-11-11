PALMDALE — Golden Poppy Elementary School holds a Veterans Day assembly each year for the school’s families, staff members and community members.
If a student has a family member who served in the military, they honor them. They also honor school staff members who are veterans and then open it to community members who served.
Veterans send in a picture and attend the school’s Veterans Day assembly. Students thank the veterans for their service. They talk about the importance of Veterans Day and they sing songs and celebrate.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Golden Poppy Principal Stacy Williamson said they were going to hold a virtual ceremony, instead.
Williamson talked to Dean Brown from the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition about getting pictures of veterans to incorporate into the virtual ceremony.
They ended up hosting a small ceremony, instead, on the school campus. They honored the veterans of school families, employees and community members.
The audience consisted of veterans from all branches of the military: The Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Members of the Legion Riders from Post 311 were in attendance, as was a representative of the Southern California Patriot Guide Riders.
Instead of a slideshow, Williamson said they took all of the veterans pictures — 75 total — and attached them to sticks. The photos list veterans’ name and the dates and branch of their service. They placed the photos in the grass behind the ceremony. The photos served as a backdrop for the event.
Golden Poppy fourth- and fifth-grade students created a pre-recorded Flipgrid presentation for the ceremony to explain the importance of Veterans Day and why they are thankful for veterans.
“It’s just a little way to pay tribute,” Williamson said. “We feel bad that we couldn’t do our regular ceremony.”
Fourth grader Diana Dajani sang the “National Anthem” at the ceremony. She won the Golden Poppy Voice competition, a school singing contest modeled after the popular NBC TV program “The Voice.”
At the conclusion of the ceremony, they collected all of the photos and moved them to the front of the campus.
“We invited kids out to a gallery walk,” Williamson said. “Throughout the week, we’re inviting them to come by the school, walk through the grass and just kind of look and pay tribute to all our community’s veterans.”
Speakers thanked veterans for their service and sacrifice.
Brown reminded the audience that all veterans sacrificed part or all of their youth to serve the country.
Carl Hernandez, commander of American Legion Post 348, spoke on behalf of the veteran’s groups.
Jackie Owens, a field assistant for Rep. Mike Garcia, spoke on behalf of the congressman, who is a veteran.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey expressed his gratitude for all those who served and sacrificed, as did Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. City Manager J.J. Murphy, who is a veteran, also addressed the crowd.
School Board member and veteran Ralph Velador also spoke.
