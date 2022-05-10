Getting on the right path

LITTLEROCK — In observation of National Prevention Week, Littlerock High School has multiple activities planned, this week, to help support students in making positive choices related to substance abuse and positive mental health.
The largest event took place, Monday, morning, when all 1,500 students filled the bleachers in the football stadium for a presentation by a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent. They also had the opportunity to see a California Highway Patrol K-9 unit demonstration and a flyover from a DEA surveillance airplane.
“Here’s who I am,” the agent, who did not give his name said. “I am a United States undercover drug agent. I am the po-po. Even though I don’t look like the po-po, I am the po-po.”
The agent was dressed in blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He explained how, growing up, he was on welfare, lived in public housing and had free and/or reduced school lunches. He went to college and now has “the best job in the world.”
“I get to look shady because the shadier I look, the better I am for this job,” the agent said, adding the job also pays well.
He noted that those seated in the stands are future doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and maybe even the next president.
“Each and every one of you guys can pretty much do anything you want as long you put your mind to it,” he said.
He encouraged the students to listen to their parents, teachers, counselors and coaches.
The agent decided he wanted a law enforcement career when he was still in high school. He said he did not drink alcohol or do drugs and still hasn’t. He went to parties, but he took his own mug, which was filled with apple juice.
“My thing to you guys is, fake till you make it,” he said. “If people don’t know, what does it matter? You want to make sure you’re making the right choices and right decisions so that you can give yourself the opportunity to be successful.”
He said it only takes one bad choice, one decision to ruin everything you are working for. He provided a sobering example of two high-achieving Indiana brothers, one in college and the other ready to graduate from high school.
They went to a party, drank and did other things. They returned home with a group of friends to crash at home. The next morning, the mother woke up and cooked breakfast. She tried to wake up her younger son. He was unresponsive. She tried to wake up her older son. He, too, was unresponsive.
“They went to the party together, they were drinking, somebody gave them some pills,” the agent said. “They didn’t know what was in the pills, so they took them, both of them. They both died of a fentanyl overdose.”
The agent added the young men probably thought they were invincible. He recommended to the students that if they go to parties, they bring their own drinks, such as bottled water, Gatorade, or whatever they drink.
“There are a lot of successful people here that are very successful and they didn’t go to college,” he said. “The one thing they did have is they had determination. They could plan, they could visualize.”
California Highway Patrol K-9 officers Ray Lopez and Rich Cheever did demonstrations for the students. Officer Lopez wore the protective suit as K-9 officer Tyson “attacked” him. Tyson also “attacked” Littlerock Principal Jose Barajas, who also put on the protective suit. A group of pre-selected students also dressed in DEA gear including shields, vests and helmets.
Senior Yadira Hernandez enjoyed the presentation.
“It was very cool,” she said. “I expected it to be lame. But then he showed us the dogs and the SWAT team. The stories were pretty cool. I liked it.”
Senior Andrew Cervantes also enjoyed the presentation.
“I thought it was really informative,” he said. “I think it highlighted the fact that we need to start thinking about what we need to do in the future. It really got me thinking what else can I offer to the world. It just makes me thinking more.”
Senior Natasha Arroyo agreed.
“It was very informative,” she said. “He definitely opened our eyes, telling us the story about the two boys, the brothers that had gone to the party and did overdose on fentanyl. Just to always make sure that you’re aware of what you’re drinking and not to do drugs or alcohol ...”
Asked what she thought was the most important tip from the agent’s presentation, senior Hailey Ward said to be more mindful of what you drink or take at parties and to be more responsible.
“Definitely opened my eyes to more careers I might be interested in or go into,” she said. “Maybe what he’s doing, if I’m going to go for it I’m going to go for the highest one like he said.”
The remaining National Prevention Week activities include: Preventing Substance Abuse and Promoting Mental Health, to be presented today by Tarzana Treatment Center; on Wednesday, Preventing Suicide by NAMI; on Thursday, Antelope Valley College will be doing a presentation on the Talent Pipeline; and on Friday, the CHP will do a presentation on Community Unity along with a resource fair for the entire school during lunch time.
The programs were made possible through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Office of Education Community Schools and the Tarzana Treatment Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.