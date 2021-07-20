VALLEY PRESS
STAFF REPORT
LAKE LOS ANGELES — Individuals can get vaccinated against COVID-19, do some community service and catch a movie this Friday at Stephen Sorensen Park.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at a mobile clinic from 4 to 8 p.m. at the park, 16801 East Ave. P.
Those 12 years and older are eligible for the vaccine. Juveniles need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The vaccines will be provided by Fulgent Genetics in partnership with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department.
Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated will be required to bring a form of identification with date of birth, state, tribe or federal-issued ID. A billing or bank statement with your name and address can also be used. You will also need to provide documentation that you live or work in Los Angeles County.
In addition, a community clean-up will be held.
At 5 p.m., the Our SPOT Community Clean-up will take place.
“Come help your local Our SPOT Park win a collective prize by cleaning up the area in and near the park,” Regina Bradley, recreation services supervisor at Stephen Sorensen Park, said.
Clean-up kits, food and refreshments will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, followed by movie night at 8:15 p.m. with “The Parent Trap.”
To book an appointment visit vaccine.fulgentgenetics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.