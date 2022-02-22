MOJAVE — The multiple landing gear on Stratolaunch’s massive airplane is being put thorough their paces in ground tests, in preparation for the aircraft’s next test flight, the company reported in a social media post.
The world’s largest aircraft, affectionately known as “Roc,” is preparing to fly for the fourth time. It is expected to retract the landing gear in flight, for the first time.
The aircraft successfully, partially retracted the left side mid-main gear during its previous flight on Jan. 16.
In ground tests last week, the company extended and retracted all of the airplane’s landing gear and doors, which afforded an opportunity to check for any problems while the plane is safely on the ground.
The mammoth, twin-fuselage aircraft has 28 wheels, with 34 doors and 24 brakes, according to a Facebook post by Stratolaunch.
Successfully retracting and extending the gear in flight is a significant milestone on the path to bringing Roc to operational status, according to the post.
Once envisioned as an air-launch platform for sending small satellites and payloads into orbit, Stratolaunch has since directed its energy to developing a hypersonic testbed.
The company’s plans still call for using the behemoth airplane as a launch platform. The company is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5 and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ, effectively, for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The rocket-powered, autonomous and reusable Talon-A test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration at hypersonic speeds.
The TA-1 vehicle is on track to begin hypersonic flight testing this year and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
