PALMDALE — Less than a month after 26-year-old transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs was ordered to serve two years in a juvenile facility for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the women’s restroom of a Palmdale Denny’s eight years ago, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, whose blanket policy against trying juveniles accused of serious crimes as adults prevented the case from being heard in adult court, acknowledged in a Sunday statement that he would have handled the case differently.
Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of crime. Her legal name is James and she only recently identified as female following her arrest in the case, according to prosecutors.
“Like every responsible office, we learn as we go, take feedback from the community, and make necessary adjustments based on our experiences and the complex nature of this work,” Gascón said in the statement.
Gascón vowed in a December 2020 directive that the District Attorney’s Office would “immediately END the practice of sending youths to the adult court system.” But he abruptly changed his position on that with a series of memos Friday to office staff, including one in which he noted that “in exceptional circumstances, criminal jurisdiction may be appropriate for youth offenders” and that juveniles may be selectively transferred to the adult court system in the “most egregious cases that warrant a state prison commitment.”
Gascon also admitted that the county’s “juvenile system in its current iteration does not provide adequate support to help someone at 26 with this level of challenges except through the adult system.”
“While for most people several years of jail time is adequate, it may not be for Ms. Tubbs,” Gascon said. “If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently. The complex issues and facts of her particular case were unusual, and I should have treated them that way. This change in policy will allow us the space to do that moving forward.”
Tubbs committed violent crimes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She was arrested and convicted in Idaho. She also did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. She was transferred from prison to juvenile custody.
Because Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of the attack, her case remained in juvenile court under Gascón’s policy to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults.
Tubbs will not have to register as a sex offender due to the case staying in the juvenile system, a fact that Tubbs was apparently aware of.
Tubbs gloated over the light sentence in an alleged phone conversation with her father, according to a report by Fox News.
“I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty,” Tubbs said in one recording, according to Fox News. “They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing.”
Tubbs laughed when her father asked what would happen if she did not have to register as a sex offender, according to Fox News.
“So what are they going to do to you then,” her father asked.
“Nothing,” Tubbs said, then laughed.
In an audio clip posted, Monday, by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Tubbs discussed the sex offender registry again.
“What we’re trying to avoid is trying to avoid the registering thing,” Tubbs said. “That’s what we’re trying hardest to not do.”
“Yeah, I know bubba,” her father said.
“We’re also trying to avoid going to prison again, that’d be great,” Tubbs said.
Tubbs added if she were to return to prison she would undergo sex change surgery so she would be placed in a women’s prison.
Tubbs, who is now at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, could be released after six months, according to child abuse prosecutor Jonathan Hatami.
“Either George Gascón is lying and he clearly knew all the facts and evidence in the Tubbs case and is backtracking because the media now knows or he has admitted he was negligent and incompetent and allowed a sexual predator to get only six months to two years in a juvenile facility and no sex registration, no justice for the victim and no public safety,” Hatami wrote in a text.
Tubbs’ victim waited eight years for justice only to possibly see her attacker serve a minimum of six months.
“I’ve waited years for this whole situation to finally be finished and that I could get justice for what had happened to me all those years ago,” the victim, now 18, said. “Not only do I have to live with that awful memory for the rest of my life but I’m also given no true justice as to what happened to me. That man was very clear minded and old enough to know what he did that day was wrong and still did it anyway.”
She added, “To say that I was sexually assaulted feels like an understatement to me now, especially since those of the court room seem to be treating it like such a lesser thing than what it actually was. I’m honestly offended and hurt that this is the sentencing that was finalized for this crime, and as if two years wasn’t enough. The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a 10-year-old girl to have to go through. I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me. I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now. I see it also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on January 1st of 2014. I’m tired of having to relive that day over and over every day. It’s something I struggle with and it’s insulting that this is all he was given as punishment, and I want something done about it.”
The victim’s mother also issued a statement:
“I am extremely disappointed about the outcome of our case,” she said. “As it is, I have a hard time knowing my daughter lives in constant fear and tries her best to live a normal life. I was heartbroken to learn of the criminal’s light two-year sentencing for this horrible crime. Now hearing that there is a possibility of it only being six months, I am beyond words! How is this okay? A person that has caused so much pain and trauma to my daughter, our family and others! Letting these bad people out without proper punishment only allows them to be back on the streets to harm more innocent victims. Why are these criminals receiving such mild sentences?? It doesn’t make sense! We need change!! This is totally unacceptable! It’s sad to think but it seems that when you’re an average Joe, nobody really cares. Only ‘important people’ get some sort of justice.”
City News Service contributed to this report
