LANCASTER — California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley officers responded to a call regarding a traffic collision on the southbound 14 Freeway at Avenue J on Monday morning.
All southbound lanes from Avenue I to Avenue K were shut down to traffic, as a report came in that a gas tanker had caught on fire, after rolling and spilling fuel. The fire spread to the brush and a water tanker with foam was requested, which knocked down the fire.
The tanker reportedly was carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
The unidentified driver was seen standing outside the truck, holding his arm, but was reported safe and suffered minor injuries.
Traffic remained at a stand-still for at least three hours, as the scene was investigated and cleaned up.
