Some days it seems like summer. Then overnight it became winter again. This pattern will continue through March. To me that makes February and March late winter.
I have used April 17 as the date for spring in the Antelope Valley. It is considered the first frost-free day of the year. Even with that date, there is still about a chance of frost all the way to May. On April 1, there is still a 50-50 chance of plant-killing temperatures. This means that for the rest of February and all of March, all we can do is wait and hope.
Here are gardening tips for our typical late winter or false spring periods of the Antelope Valley.
• You can still prune roses and fruit trees. You should have a couple more weeks that you can prune; after that you could force the plants to grow, and the new growth could be damaged by the cold.
• It is time to fertilize your cool-season lawns. Your bluegrass, fescue or ryegrass lawns should be starting to turn green and start growing again. When the weeds start growing in the desert, it is time to fertilize your lawn. During this time of year, be sure to use a fertilizer that contains nitrogen derived from a nitrate source, not an ammonium source. Look on the fertilizer bag; it will list the type of nitrogen. If it has nitrate listed as an ingredient, then it will work now. If your lawn turned completely brown this winter, it might be best to mow your lawn slightly lower and then take a steel rake and try to rake out all of the dead grass or rent a dethatcher. After dethatching, fertilize and water your lawn.
• It is time to start garden seeds indoors. If you have not already done so, start your summer vegetables from seeds indoors. Tomatoes and peppers can now be started indoors and allowed to grow for a couple months before planting outside. I find it best to start tomatoes and peppers in late March for typical transplants, but for large plants ready to produce, the seeds can be started now. You may want to start to prepare your summer garden by rototilling a couple inches of organic matter into your garden and adding a couple pounds of a 16-16-16 fertilizer to start to improve the soil.
• It is time to plant cool season vegetables. You can now plant radishes, beets, carrots and other vegetables — ones that you eat the roots — directly in the garden. Cabbage, lettuce and other leafy vegetables can still be planted. During the summer, these plants may become bitter-tasting because of the hot temperatures. It is probably too late for broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. These vegetables are best planted in November. If planted now, they will probably “bolt” or go to seed before the plants are edible.
• It is not time to buy or plant tomatoes, peppers or other warm-season vegetables. Wait until the end of April. Tomatoes are already showing up in some garden centers, but it is just way too early. The same goes for marigolds, petunias and other summer flowers.
• It is not time to fertilize roses, fruit trees or other landscape plants. Some fruit trees are starting to bud out for spring or well soon. Even though you are tempted to fertilize your fruit trees, roses and other shrubs, you need to wait. Fertilizer now will force them to grow, instead of staying semi-dormant. The more new growth, the more damage will occur if we have a good spring frost. We would like to wait and fertilize plant with organic nitrogen about the first of April or a traditional nitrogen fertilizer at the end of April.
It is also best not to overwater your roses and fruit trees. You do not want the plants to dry out, but you are still trying to prevent them from growing. If the buds are starting to swell on your fruit trees, you can cut off small limbs, then place them in warm water in the house and they will flower in the house.
• It is time to fertilize pine trees and junipers. Conifer type plants are starting their spring growth now. Junipers, cypress and pine trees grow best in late winter through spring, they slow down in summer and have a second spurt of growth in fall.
• It is not time to trim back perennial flowers (agapathus, fortnight lilies) and ornamental grasses. Wait a few more weeks before you clean up any perennial plants that look bad. Your daylilies may have a lot of dead leaves around the base of the plant. If you have an urge to clean off the dead leaves, wait a few weeks. Those dead leaves are protecting the roots from the cold temperatures.
(1) comment
I used Dyna Bloom (NPK 3-12-6) a week ago. I was told that by the time you see blossoms on your plants, that the plant actually needed to food weeks before they blossomed. Plus the low nitrogen (3) does not promote growth. Great advice on watering.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.