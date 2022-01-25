Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will host a virtual discussion dubbed, “A Commitment to Law and Order.”
The primary topics of discussion include the illegal marijuana grow crisis, illegal immigration, the rise in California crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, homelessness and funding for law enforcement.
The discussion is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom.
“Californians deserve to feel safe and secure at home, which is why one of my top priorities in Congress is fighting for our community’s security and supporting our law enforcement,” Garcia said. “As crime rates continue to rise in California, it is more important than ever that we are firm in our resolve and commitment to law and order. The lack of leadership we are seeing at the county level by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is astonishing and a major contributor to this ongoing crisis. I am pleased to partner with Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva to discuss our bipartisan commitment to enacting law and order in our communities to ensuring that Californians remain safe.”
Villanueva said that as the elected sheriff, he has taken an other to protect Los Angeles County residents, as well as Sheriff’s Department employees.
“I do everything possible to enforce laws, protect the public, and support the people in the communities we serve,” he said. “However, our progressive, proactive policing can only do so much. We need a bipartisan effort to combat the liberal policies and laws currently in place that allow this revolving door, no consequence approach to the current penal system. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Garcia to discuss the current lawlessness in the Los Angeles County, and how the LASD is working to stop it.”
Members of the public can register at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ezDeEPz4R2CPgu5vMckyJQ
Mike Garcia and Sheriff Alex Villanueva both Rock...I bet they make a Great Team together.
