LANCASTER — US News & World Report ranked Fulton & Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering as one of the best middle schools in the state.
Fulton & Alsbury ranked 10th among California magnet schools and 149th overall, out of 2,319 schools in the state.
The magazine released elementary and middle school rankings for the first time, in addition to the traditional college and high school rankings. It used students’ proficiency on mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments as the primary criteria.
“To see our name in the report was surprising but super exciting,” Principal Andrew Glatfelter said.
He said the ranking is a testament to the hard work of the school’s teachers.
“Our staff works super hard to make learning enjoyable and motivating,” he said. “It’s neat to see an outside organization recognizing us for the efforts of our staff.”
The sixth through eighth grade public school, at 831 East Ave. K-2, in the Lancaster School District, opened in the fall of 2016. The school serves about 420 students with a minority student enrollment of 87%. It enrolls 81% economically disadvantaged students. The school holds a lottery for student selection.
“We’re in an area where I’m super proud of the work we do because we know that we’re making a huge difference in our community,” Glatfelter said.
He also praised the school’s community partners such as Kriss Vander Hyde, education outreach manager for the Air Force Research Laboratory, which funded the school’s makerspace with a $50,000 grant.
At Fulton & Alsbury Academy, 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and 86% scored at or above the proficient level for reading.
Fulton & Alsbury Academy tied for 40th place in reading proficiency rank and tied for 374th place in math proficiency rank statewide, out of 2,319 schools ranked in California. The school’s students ranked well above expectations in reading and math, according to the magazine.
Fulton & Alsbury Academy did better in math and reading compared with students across the state. In California, 47% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading and 39% tested at or above that level for math.
The school has been named the best public school in the Antelope Valley by Antelope Valley Press readers for four consecutive years in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Fulton & Alsbury Academy also has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for three consecutive years, in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.
