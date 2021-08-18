Vaccine clinic

People stand in line in May for COVID-19 vaccinations during a free clinic at Littlerock Community Clinic. The clinic will offer free vaccinations to people 12 and older on Saturday.

 Valley Press files

LITTLEROCK — High Desert Health Center Group will offer two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this Saturday for people ages 12 and older at their Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles community clinics.

The Littlerock Community Clinic will offer vaccinations from 8 to 10 a.m. at 8201 Pearblossom Highway.

The Lake Los Angeles Community Clinic will offer vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16921 East Ave. O, Space G.

To schedule an appointment visit myturn.ca.gov

