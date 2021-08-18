LANCASTER — The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley is offering a free, specialized parenting support program to assist parents with young children to develop skills to effectively deal with their children and any behavioral issues.
The free Parent-Child Care program is an innovative way of teaching parenting skills, involving a therapist monitoring the parent and child interactions and providing real-time feedback and coaching.
“This is really a great start for kids that are maybe a little bit struggling, or the parents are concerned about their behavior, but they’re not really over-the-top,” Clinical Supervisor Doug Corrigan said.
It is helpful for children with mild disruptive behaviors, developmental needs, trauma history and anxiety, a problem that has become more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
During the sessions, the parent and child are in one room, while the therapist is in another, watching their interaction through a one-way mirror, Corrigan said. The therapist and parent or caregiver are connected through an earpiece, through which the therapist coaches the parent through whatever situations they are experiencing with their child.
“It can help improve the parenting skills and improve the relationship, decrease negative behaviors and increase positive behaviors,” he said.
The program is designed for parents and children ages 1 through 10 and is available in Spanish and English.
It consists of eight, one-hour sessions in all, with the first being an initial assessment. This is followed by six weekly sessions in which the parent and therapist work as a team to address issues that are identified.
The final session is a follow-up one month later, to see how things are going and to connect the family with further services, if needed, Corrigan said.
During the six skill-building sessions, parents or caregivers are taught very specific skills to improve their relationship with their child and how they interact.
For example, they learn about “label praises,” being very specific about the behavior or action being praised. Thus, a parent would say “Thank you for listening” instead of a simply “Thank you.”
They also learn how to redirect behavior in a more positive direction, how to use calming techniques “to slow the children down” and working on rules and reinforcements, Corrigan said.
One important skill taught is how to effectively give commands to children and tools for consequences for misbehavior.
Specialized training for the program was provided by the University of California Davis and funded by Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center through a grant from Kaiser Permanente.
The program is available at no cost for 50 families through a grant from Costco.
For information or to enroll, call the Children’s Center of Antelope Valley at 661-949-1206 and ask for the PC-Care program.
