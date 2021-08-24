LANCASTER — A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and backpack giveaway is scheduled for Saturday at the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley’s wellness house at 1102 West Avenue H-5 in Lancaster.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health staff to anyone age 12 and older.
As part of the clinic, everybody vaccinated will receive a goody bag, which includes a $25 gift card to Olga’s Naturally California Kitchen and a coupon for a free mini frozen yogurt from Sweet Frog.
The center will also distribute free backpacks, donated by Baby2Baby, to all school-age children during the event.
Free refreshments will also be available.
“We want to do our part to help local residents access the vaccine, especially those who work during the week and commute outside the Antelope Valley, which is why we chose to schedule it on a Saturday,” Donna Gaddis, CCAV’s compliance manager said in a release announcing the event. “Plus, we are excited for community members to come by and check out our wellness home, which will soon be offering a variety of free programs and resources to anyone who wants them.”
