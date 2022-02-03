PALMDALE — David L. Hines, who operated Burns Pharmacy on Lancaster Boulevard for 40 years and was an active community member, died Jan. 10 at Antelope Valley Hospital. He was 84.
Hines was born Aug, 7, 1937 in Long Beach. He was the oldest of three siblings.
He graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Diana Hefferon, in 1959. They remained married for 62 years.
Hines graduated from the University of Southern California in 1962 with a doctor of pharmacy degree. The couple returned to the Antelope Valley to raise their daughters Jill and Heidi. They successfully ran Burns Pharmacy for 40 years, from 1962 until their retirement in 2002. Hines was the third owner of Burns Pharmacy.
“He was loved by a lot of people in this community,” Jill Hines Bennett said. “Everybody went in to his pharmacy to talk to him.”
Hines loved to recreate. He began skiing as a teenager and eventually worked on the Pacific Crest Ski Patrol team through his college years. After retirement, he could be found at the High Desert Hunt Club with his hunting dogs, guiding hunters through the hills of the Antelope Valley. He was also an accomplished pilot. He flew his Cessna 182 over a span of 53 years.
Hines was an active member of Rotary International for more than 60 years, receiving many accolades and awards for his service and contributions. He was a decorated member of the Commission of the Californias, a partnership between Mexico and California, serving on the fisheries committee.
Hines served on the Advisory Board for the Visiting Nurses Association from its inception in the Antelope Valley. He founded the Tributes to Local Caregivers program. He was founding director of the Narcotics, Education and Rehabilitation program, served on the Lancaster School District Board of Trustees, was on the Board of Directors for the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and was a founding director of the Antelope Valley Savings and Loan.
He is survived by his wife Diana, his daughters Jill Bennett (Clint), Heidi Gera (Joe) and his sister Susan Richman and her family. He had six grandchildren Austin Bennett, Abigail Hogue (Grant), Lane Bennett, Alex Gera, Jason Gera and Andrew Gera. He had one great-grandson, his namesake, Hines Hogue.
