PALMDALE — A former assistant city manager has filed a lawsuit against the City of Palmdale, City Manager J.J. Murphy and other unnamed persons, alleging she was fired in retaliation for whistleblowing on allegedly improper actions by Murphy.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this month by Maithi (Marie) Ricci, who worked as assistant city manager, from January 2020 to August 2021, when she was fired. It alleges that Murphy retaliated and defamed her when she reported his actions, including discrimination, harassment and improper and/or illegal use of public funds, among other claims.
There are eight complaints for damages, including whistleblower retaliation, discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and interference with prospective economic relations, listed in the lawsuit.
It further claims that Ricci, “as a consequence of her good moral character, opposed Murphy’s illegal behaviors, including corruption, self-dealing and unethical conduct.” As a result of this opposition, Murphy retaliated by firing her.
“The City of Palmdale is in receipt of a complaint filed by former Assistant City Manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci. The City of Palmdale cannot comment on pending litigation,” city officials said via email when asked for a response to the lawsuit, Tuesday.
Among the examples of self-dealing and corruption, the lawsuit alleges is how Murphy obtained a $1.2 million home loan from the city with initially a 2% interest rate, later changed to 1%. Ricci claims Murphy pushed the loan through before the city could do its due diligence and threatened to quit if the Council did not approve it.
“In plain language, the casual observer would rightly call this extortion,” the lawsuit states.
Ricci’s lawsuit further claims Murphy “was extremely upset with her” for opposing the loan.
The City Council approved the loan in February 2021, as the third amendment to Murphy’s contract. No loan amount is mentioned in the contract amendment.
According to the Feb. 2, 2021 staff report, the home loan was offered in lieu of a proposed requirement of a 4/5th supermajority vote of the Council to terminate Murphy’s contract. The supermajority requirement would have required a change to the city’s Municipal Code.
The lawsuit also details requests from Murphy for Antelope Valley Country Club memberships for himself and the Council members, paid from city funds and a demand for a 5% pay raise, in July 2021, when he was contractually entitled to 2%.
Ricci discussed her concerns regarding these and several other instances of Murphy’s questionable actions with Council members in the latter half of July 2021, as well as with Councilmember Laura Bettencourt and Mayor Steve Hofbauer, in August, according to the lawsuit.
Beyond firing her, which the lawsuit claims was an attempt to try and silence her, Murphy “conducted a relentless campaign to embarrass, defame, humiliate, and harm (Ricci) to try to silence (Ricci) and any colleagues who supported (her).”
According to the lawsuit, Murphy has exhibited gender discrimination, making sexist and offensive remarks toward women, stating they are overly emotional and exhibiting discrimination in terms of what jobs he feels women should be considered for.
Additionally, “Murphy feels superior to women and carries a gun to work to, among other things, to intimidate woman (sic),” the lawsuit states.
After firing her, Ricci claims Murphy slandered her by telling lies about her to members of the public and the Planning Commission, stating she had colluded with Hofbauer to waive developer fees and waived others because she was sleeping with an employee of the firm and that she was under criminal investigation.
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and is requesting monetary damages “including lost wages, earnings, commissions and other employee benefits and all other sums of money, together with interest on these amounts; for other general and special damages.”
It also seeks interest and attorney’s fees and other costs associated with the case.
Ricci is currently serving as Administrative Services director/city treasurer for the City of Glendora. She previously worked there as assistant finance director from December 2015 to June 2017, according to her LinkedIn account.
Murphy is on leave from the City of Palmdale, with Assistant City Manager Ronda Perez serving as acting city manager, city officials said, Monday. No further information regarding the leave was available, as officials said it is a private personnel matter.
