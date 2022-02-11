It occurs to me that:
This is column No. 5598.
Kudos to Lancaster sheriff’s deputies for cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with a special task force — now they should do the same for illegal fireworks.
With Omicron cases down 90%, I’m still waiting for my rapid test kits that I ordered Jan. 18.
It’s a real toss-up as to which I am going to enjoy not watching more — the Olympics or the Super Bowl.
The Valley lost a great friend and a truly great man with the passing of Dave Hinds, longtime owner of Burns Pharmacy.
Reading the back and forth of accusations in the battle between the Palmdale City Council and City Manager J.J. Murphy (represented by attorney Kevin Shenkman, who cost the city millions in the infamous voting rights lawsuit that resulted in Palmdale losing its lone Black council member) makes one think of the Iran-Iraq War in the ’80s in one respect: it’s a shame someone has to win.
Because of his squeaky voice and homely appearance, Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday we celebrate Saturday, could never get elected today, but, wow, we sure could use him.
A couple of pretty orange poppies popped up in Neenach the other day; they might get snowed on before winter’s end, given our unpredictable weather.
It is baffling that anyone would want to pay literally thousands of dollars for a ticket, sit in insufferable traffic, pay exorbitant parking and concession costs, and sit next to loutish drunks to watch a football game that would be easier to view on TV at home.
I am not a fan of Sarah Palin, but I hope she wins her libel suit against The New York Times, perhaps bringing a sense of responsibility back to the major media outlets.
Hosting the Olympic Games gives countries the chance to showcase their nation to the rest of the world, and this year’s debacle has certainly done that for China.
From what Antelope Valley Union High School District teachers tell me about behavior in schools, kicking out the sheriff’s deputies is a terrible idea, jeopardizing the safety of students and staff.
It’s interesting that when Republican states lift mask mandates, the national media outlets tell us it’s reckless Trumpism, but right after that, when blue states do the exact same thing, it’s “following the science.”
Instead of censuring rational members and making ludicrous attempts to defend the Jan. 6 riot, the Republican National Committee should just save time by putting out this announcement: “Dear Independent Voters, Do not vote for us!”
A good investment now might be wheelbarrows — we may need them to carry our cash to the store if Bidenflation doesn’t let up.
First the Dems told us inflation was temporary, then they told us it was all because of corporate greed — as if corporations suddenly decided to become greedy in 2021.
I highly recommend the audiobook “Beginner’s Mind” by Yo-Yo Ma, a 90-minute mini-memoir narrated by the author, interspersed with samples of his beautiful cello music.
Supply chain shortages are getting serious now — chicken wings and disposable coffee cups are getting hard to find.
Valentine’s Day is coming up — remind me sometime to tell you the story about my Valentine’s Day dinner with a Tunisian girl in Paris back in the day.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
"" censuring rational members from the Jan. 6 riot, committee""...Didn't Pelosi do that...? by banning Republicans Jim Jordan ,and Jim Banks...because of Fear. Jordan would have stomped on Pelosi and her Little Circus Act and she knows it. Also lets see the Drunks (Pelosi) text that day...The Double Standard B.S. is a favorite tool of the Democrats. Jan 6th was people that were upset..that "LEFT the Capitol on their own.....Should those people "Get Serious" like the Dems are trying to play it up to...I would imagine Mussolini would be shocked at all the Corpse Hanging in the Center of Town. Jan 6th is a Fools Flag held up by the Drunk (Pelosi) and only a useful Idiot would salute that flag. That same Trash holding that flag also had you masked up for the last 2 years. You have been played by a POS Drunk (Pelosi) (IMHO)...and when she Drops and goes Hot...the Steaks* are on me (Outback). * while supplies last.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.