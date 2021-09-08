LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 33 Capt. Ken Garcia, Firefighter Engineer Caleb Willis and Firefighters Jake Koeritz and Sam Sabella brought the big fire truck with the white ladder on top, known as the Quint 33, to Sunnydale Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
They parked the quint, so-called because it has five functions for fighting fires, in front of the school. The visit was inspired by a project fifth-grade Teacher Amanda Marsh’s students do each year around the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks: They write letters to the New York City Fire Department firehouses that lost a member or members in the attacks.
This year, the students and some of their peers from other classes, met Garcia, Willis, Koeritz and Sabella. The firefighters talked with the students and provided them with life-saving tips to take home and share with their parents or guardians.
Garcia advised students about the importance of having an escape plan in the event of a fire, so family members know where to meet. Sabella explained how to use a fire extinguisher with the PASS acronym, which stands for pull, aim, squeeze and sweep.
Lorita Bebout-Walters, Sunnydale’s family and community ambassador, arranged for the firefighters visit.
“(Marsh) always writes New York City Fire Department, so we talked about to kind of bring it to life and bring it to the kids to get Station 33 to come out since they serve the Sunnydale community. They are our heroes,” she said. “If something like 9/11 ever happened we know these guys would be here for us.”
Marsh was a high school student on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I vividly remember the horror and sadness of that day, however I also remember the camaraderie and patriotism for the United States and how our community and others around the country rallied around each other,” she wrote in an email. “I wanted to continue to bring that sense of community and patriotism to the students I was teaching, along with remembering the heroes of that day.”
Marsh started the letter-writing project in 2015. This year’s class of students were born a decade after the attacks. She uses “Too Young to Remember: How Kids Comprehend 9/11,” a seven-minute video published by NBC in 2016, to help explain the events of 9/11.
“However, we also incorporate our learning into reading, vocabulary and writing, which culminates with a letter written by each student to a particular fire station in New York that lost a member(s) on (Sept. 11),” she wrote.
Marsh provides a general letter-writing outline that the students follow, which introduces them to the firefighters, tells a little about where they live and then expresses their gratitude for the job that they continue to do.
“I think it’s nice how they take care of the city,” student Jessica Quiroz said.
Student Saki Yamamoto said she thinks it’s cool because they get to learn about the firefighters.
“I wanted to tell the firefighters thank for helping the city and helping people take down fires and helping people,” student Kamara London said.
Marsh includes a short introduction of herself, the school at which she teaches and why she has her class write the letters. They do not always get a response.
However, they have received letters from Engine Company 23 and Division 1, a postcard from Ladder 3, and an official FDNY Division 1 uniform patch.
“It always chokes me up re-reading the letters and seeing the amount of appreciation the firefighters have for continuing the memory of those that were lost,” Marsh wrote.
Afterward, she said the students were excited to see the fire truck.
“Even other students who were not in 5th grade were waving through the fence,” she wrote. “Overall it was a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.