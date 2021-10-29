PALMDALE — Highland High School’s Public Service Academy has its own fire engine, thanks to a donation from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The red and white four-wheel drive “brush truck” is the same type of fire engine you might see in a mountainous or rural community.
“This gift from San Bernardino County Fire will help us continue the real-life experience our students need as they train on this amazing piece of equipment,” Principal Chris Grado said. “This truck represents countless lives saved by our first responders and shows our students the most realistic simulation to hone their life-saving skills.”
Grado thanked San Bernardino County Assistant Fire Chief Dave Corbin and the department for the gift during a dedication ceremony, Thursday, in front of the school.
The Public Service Academy’s mission is to fulfill the nation’s call to develop the next generation of leaders.
Academy Coordinator Christy Chacon served as master of ceremonies for the event. The dignitaries included Antelope Valley Union High School District officials, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials, and Mayor Steve Hofbauer, a retired firefighter.
Chacon thanked the department for its donation.
“It will have an impact on our program and opportunities provided to our students for many generations to come,” Chacon said.
Academy seniors Abigail Escobar and Matthew Alvarez talked about the academy and thanked the department for its generous donation.
Escobar said they first heard about the academy during freshmen orientation.
“It immediately piqued our interest with the firefighting and EMT focus,” Escobar said. “After listening to a student talk about it and how at the end of the four-year program you’re in a position to get your EMT certification out of high school, our minds were made up.”
Alvarez said the four-year academy starts with an introduction to public safety, followed by fire science, health science emergency medicine and the emergency medical technician course in students’ senior year.
“Each of these classes provides an amazing experience and we learn so much through studying and with hands-on activities,” Alvarez said.
Escobar said hand-on experience is an important component to the program.
“With the help of San Bernardino County Fire, we can continue to light a spark in the next generation, give them accessibility to a better education in the firefighting career pathway, and mold future first responders,” Escobar said. “Thank you so much for this generous donation.”
Thursday’s dedication ceremony was significant in another respect in that it was National First Responders Day.
“First responders dedicate their lives to save others,” fire technology and fire science teacher Timothy Green said. “They are the people who run toward a crisis while the rest of the world flees.”
Green added their mission in the Public Service Academy is to inspire the next generation of first responders.
“The generous donation of this Type III wildland engine will afford our cadets the opportunity to train in evolutions like water supply, hose loads, hose lays and fire attack,” Green said. “The development of these skills of great significance to our academy after last year’s Lake and Bobcat fires, which had a major impact on our community.”
Students will not fight actual fires at school but with props, Green said. He added academy students becoming familiar with a Type III fire engine will help their transition to jobs easier. The fire engine, which is about 21 years old, can cost $300,000 or more brand new.
Green later started the fire truck’s engine and blared the horn to put the unit in service. The red and white engine includes a burgundy and gold Public Service Academy insignia on the doors as well as well as stickers saying it was donated by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
The academy’s cadets will have the ability to train in real world scenarios as a result of the acquisition of the rig. Academy students also have an ambulance simulator for students.
Academy teacher John Johnston, who teaches Advanced Placement History, presented Corbin with a plaque from the Public Service Academy to thank the San Bernardino County Fire Department for the donation.
“We struggled on figuring out how to properly thank San Bernardino County for what they’re donating to us today, and there is no proper way of doing it,” Johnston said, adding the best way is to let them get to know the academy.
Hofbauer marveled at the fire engine.
“You guys have got no idea how lucky you are,” the mayor said.
Hofbauer deemed the donation “beyond cool.”
“When I heard about this, I was just amazed,” he said, adding this generation of first responders are an educated work force. “An educated work force is a valued workforce. You guys are leaps and bounds ahead.”
The fire engine donation came about via Johnston, a reserve deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Johnston is also involved with search and rescue with a captain from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
“That captain, between them, understood that we had a need, and so because he worked for San Bernardino County and we had that relationship, this became available to us,” Green said.
Assistant Chief Corbin said the donation was yearlong process.
“These kids are amazing,’ Corbin said. “Super exciting for us to be able make this happen.”
