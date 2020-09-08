LANCASTER (CNS) — An early morning fire damaged a clinic near Antelope Valley Hospital.
It was reported at 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Avenue J, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.
Smoke and fire were showing when firefighters arrived, Rangel said.
Firefighters announced the fire was extinguished at 3:54 a.m., he said.
The cause was under investigation. No injuries were reported.
