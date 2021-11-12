CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to add bike lanes to a stretch of Poppy Boulevard that is completing a rehabilitation project.
The City awarded a contract to Griffith Company to rehabilitate Poppy Boulevard from Neuralia Boulevard to North Loop Boulevard, on Oct. 12. At that time, Council requested staff look at the possibility of adding bike lanes to the project.
The $396,735 project is being completed using state funding from SB 1.
With work nearing completion, the Council unanimously agreed to add the bike lanes to that stretch of Poppy Boulevard, at an added cost of nearly $15,000.
The addition, included as an urgency matter at the last minute on Tuesday’s agenda, will also add three extra days of work to the project, Interim Public Works Director Amador Meza said.
The contracted city engineer agreed that the price was reasonable, and the city’s SB 1 fund has ample funding to cover the cost, he said.
The bike lanes were requested in part because Poppy Boulevard is a route many students take to California City High School.
“I think the 14 grand ($14,000) is well worth it,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said. “You’ve got kids riding to and from
school there.”
Creighton did question, however, adding the lanes to both sides of the street, as a bike already exists through a portion of that stretch.
The lanes on both sides will be painted on the entire stretch of the Poppy Boulevard project, from Neuralia Boulevard to North Loop Boulevard, Meza said.
