PALMDALE — A self-assessment district intended to boost travelers’ stays at Palmdale hotels and motels will have its final public hearing, tonight, during the City Council meeting.
Every hotel and motel in the city would be included in the Palmdale Tourism Improvement District, which would levy a 2% fee on each, that would fund efforts in drawing more visitors to the city and to extend their stays.
The proposal was created by hotel owners and managers through the city. It would create a nonprofit, private entity to direct spending of the estimated $900,000 annually, that the District would raise, according to the staff report.
The funding would be used to help increase hotel stays through promotion of travel and tourism. The District would look to hold special events — which would also benefit the local community — improve infrastructure and enhance current visitor attractions.
The District can also help promote existing facilities and activities that may interest those coming to town for business or sports tournaments, extending the time they spend in Palmdale, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
He said it’s frustrating when he hears visitors say they could not find anything to do here.
“We have to provide these guys with the tools to get people to stay the extra day,” Hofbauer said.
Lancaster also has a long-standing tourism improvement district, Palmdale officials said.
The assessment paid by all hotels and motels would be 2% of the gross short-term room rental revenue; it would not include stays of more than 30 days or those under contract before Nov. 1.
It would last for five years, if approved.
Tuesday’s public hearing will be the last of three hearings on the proposed District.
So far, there has been no opposition to the District, city officials said Monday.
Also on tonight’s agenda is the sale of 96 acres of city-owned land at Avenue M and Sierra Highway.
It is a portion of the 616 acres of vacant land the city owns near Air Force Plant 42, that was originally intended for a power plant.
Since those plans are no longer in force, the city has been finding other uses for the property, including a proposed terminal for a future Palmdale Airport.
The proposed sale of the 96 acres is to Covington Investments, LLC, which intends to develop the site into a one million-square-foot industrial business park that would support the aerospace activities at Plant 42.
This development could eventually result in an estimated 800 jobs, according to the staff report.
The firm is tasked with working with Air Force and Plant 42 contractors to ensure there is no adverse impact to operations from the development, according to the staff report.
The sale price is $9.4 million, or $2.25 per acre.
The agreement would also grant the firm the first right to negotiate purchase of two additional, adjacent 86-acre parcels, if the initial building space is completed according to schedule.
""" self-assessment district intended to boost travelers’ stays""" Really.?? lol lol What does Palmdale think they are Disneyland..? Most people want to buy a hotel room...sleep and then get the heck out of A.V. We need to get rid of the homeless,and clean up the blythe maybe then people might want to enjoy A.V. It sounds like our politicians have been hanging out at the Marijuana dispensaries mentioned in another one of today's articles....Put the pipe down Palmdale...you are "full"..lol lol
