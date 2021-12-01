LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County coroner has identified four young children — all under the age of 12 — and their grandmother, who was fatally shot Sunday night, allegedly by the children’s father.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against the children’s father, 29-year-old Germarcus Lamar David, including five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail and is expected to be arraigned today at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.
“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a release announcing the charges. “Our office has reached out to the family to ensure they have all the services and support they need during this difficult time.”
According to the coroner’s office, the deceased family members are: Ericka England, 51; Namyiah David, 11; Germarcus David Jr., 7; Kaden David, two; and Noah David, 19 months.
The coroner’s office has not yet completed autopsies on the victims, but authorities previously said they were shot in the upper torso and died at the scene.
The murders are under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives; no possible motive for the shootings has been released to the public.
Germarcus David, a security guard, posted on social media, about living a good and religious life. On Oct. 27, on what appears to be his Facebook page, he posted “My ultimate life goal is to leave people, places, things, circumstances and the world better than I found them. To me, that is the most important pursuit in this world.”
The post went on to talk about contributing to his community and lifting others up, something “I want my children to grow up seeing.”
England was babysitting her grandchildren Sunday night. The children’s mother returned home to find the bodies of her family and called 911, authorities said.
Grace Beltran, who lives three houses away, said a woman ran back and forth in their front yard, screaming, “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!”
Germarcus David turned himself in to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies at the Lancaster Station within minutes of his wife’s arrival at home.
“To do this to the kids, it’s cowardly,” Waki Jones, who worked with the family through his Lancaster day care service, told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s just unbelievable,”
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said he wasn’t aware of any previous reports of domestic violence at the home and Germarcus David did not have any restraining orders against him.
Investigators have interviewed Germarcus David and his wife, but Dean declined to discuss what they told detectives.
England had been a state corrections officer since 1997 and worked at the state prison in Lancaster when she was killed, according to the union that represents corrections officers.
“We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy and we will do everything we can to support her family,” Glen Stailey, president of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, said. “We are in mourning for our friend and colleague.”
Germarcus David was a licensed security guard and held a permit to carry a gun but it expired in August 2020 and was listed as canceled, according to records from the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, which regulates the private security industry.
