PEARBLOSSOM — A 19-year-old Palmdale man was killed and a 45-year-old Lancaster man seriously injured Monday morning in a broadside collision on Pearblossom Highway.
The crash was reported at 4:54 a.m. at Pearblossom Highway and west of 126th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Miguel Figueroa, 19, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring westbound on Pearblossom Highway in the left lane and Lancaster resident Daniel Meneses, 45, was driving a 2003 Saturn Ion eastbound, on Pearblossom Highway, in the left lane. For unknown reasons, Figueroa allowed the Chrysler to veer in a southwesterly direction, directly into the path of Meneses’s vehicle, resulting in a broadside collision, according to the CHP.
The force of the impact resulted in fatal injuries to the Figueroa and major injuries to Meneses.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. This was the 36th fatality so far, this year, in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Gallion, ID 21434, at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
