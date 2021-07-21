LANCASTER — A man died Monday night, after a car hit the motorcycle he was operating and he was thrown from it.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the fatal collision at 9:36 p.m., at 10th Street West, south of Avenue K. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a man in a Buick was driving northbound on 10th Street West, south of Avenue K, when he made a left turn and hit the motorcyclist. The news release from Lancaster Station did not provide identifying information for either driver.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and it’s not known whether speed was a factor. It’s also unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor.
Those with information about the incident are asked to call traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
