PALMDALE — Some families beat the heat with a trip to local parks Monday morning for some recreational fun on the Labor Day holiday, as the National Weather Services in Oxnard issued an excessive heat warning for the Antelope Valley effective through Wednesday.
Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer for many, even though summer will officially stick around for another 15 days.
Palmdale resident Serafin Pina pushed his sons Dylan, five, and Devyn, three, on a larger saucer swing attached to an orange arch at Marie Kerr Park.
“Wheeeee,” Dylan Pina said as the saucer moved back and forth with a metallic creak. “It’s very fun.”
“We wanted to come out to have some fun,” Serafin Pina said as he pushed the swing.
The Lightsey family also went to the park to enjoy the outdoors.
Mom Nancy Lightsey watched as her children Tatiana Lightsey, six, and Christian Lightsey, nine, played on an orange seesaw with bright green seats.
“OK, not too high,” Nancy Lightsey called out as her children played.
The temperature about 11 a.m. was about 95 degrees, around 10 degrees cooler than the projected high for the day.
“We meant to come earlier,” Nancy Lightsey said. “We just wanted them to have something to do outside instead of being in the house. We wanted them to enjoy the park, maybe walk around.”
Christian Lightsey said he hoped to hang out with his friends on Monday, however, his friend’s mother canceled the play date.
“We were home all day (Sunday),” Nancy Lightsey said. “We’ve got to step outside a little bit and get some air.”
Ulai Stotts brought his five-year-old dog Moose, an Akita/Golden Retriever mix, to the large dog park at Forrest E. Hull Park in Lancaster.
Moose, or Moosie, as Stotts calls him, was the only large dog in the play area at the time.
“I just come because he needs to get out and there’s no other place for him to go,” Stotts said. “He likes to socialize with other dogs. He gets along with small dogs better.”
