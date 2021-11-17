PALMDALE — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station sent extra deputies to the Highland High School campus, Tuesday, due to numerous threats involving the school in the last few days.
“Every threat, whether it be verbal or via social media is taken seriously by our deputies and investigated immediately and thoroughly,” Ali Villalobos, public information officer for the Lancaster Station wrote in a Nixle alert. “Rumors cannot be invalidated as we take the safety of our students with the utmost seriousness.”
The nature of the threats was not disclosed.
“At this time, the threats have been investigated,” Villalobos wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, extra deputies will be on campus throughout the day.”
The threats to the school come amid calls by activists for the District to cancel its contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and direct the funding toward other resources for students.
“Tragic events at schools nationwide in recent years have understandably increased anxiety and concern regarding safety at our schools, Villalobos wrote. “We would like our residents to know that Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, along with our Department, diligently works hand in hand with the staff and administration at all of our Antelope Valley Union High School District schools to create the safest schools possible.”
A request for comment from the Antelope Valley Union High School District was not answered by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.