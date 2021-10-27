LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents can exchange their gas-powered lawn equipment for battery electric EGO brand equipment now through the end of the year, the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District announced.
The Air Quality District, the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Lowe’s partnered this year for a Winter Lawn and Garden equipment exchange.
Participants can take their working gas-powered lawnmower, leaf blower, trimmer, hedger or chainsaw to Coast Auto Salvage, 46404 Division St. in Lancaster. Equipment will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For each piece of equipment surrendered, participants will receive a voucher for a battery-powered EGO brand equivalent in exchange for releasing their equipment to the salvage yard. Recipients may take the voucher to any Antelope Valley Lowe’s store to use for the purchase of EGO brand equipment.
The Lowe’s equipment vouchers provide $275 off specific models of EGO brand battery-powered lawnmowers and $170 off specific models of EGO brand handheld outdoor power equipment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Oct. 9, signed Assembly Bill 1346 by Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Menlo Park, that will ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, such lawn mowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws. The ban could take effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2024.
The program, which AVAQMD is supporting through grant incentive funding, is underway now and continues through Dec. 31, 2021.
Appointments will be required. AV residents who wish to participate in the exchange will need to call the Air Quality District at 661-723-8070 to set up an appointment to drop off their existing equipment.
For details visit AVAQMD.ca.gov, or call AVAQMD Grants Analyst Julie McKeehan at 661-723-8070.
