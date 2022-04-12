LANCASTER — Today is Election Day in the City of Lancaster. Voters who haven’t done so yet can drop off their ballots at one of six sites by 8 p.m., in the vote-by-mail municipal election. Or they can take it to the post office to get it postmarked, today.
As of 1 p.m., Monday, 5,628 ballots had been returned, according to City Clerk Andrea Alexander.
The total number of registered voters was 91,887 as of Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office. However, that number may include residents who registered after the March 28 deadline for the election.
There are nine candidates vying for two full-term seats. Incumbents Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Raj Malhi are running for re-election. They face seven challengers: Small business owner Kevin Baikie, student and Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II, activist Ayinde Frazier, community volunteer and Lancaster Planning Commissioner King Moore II, brand ambassador David Paul, community volunteer and Lancaster Homeless Impact Commissioner Fran Sereseres and retired federal civil servant Leslie Underwood.
Voters will also consider Measure H, an advisory measure on a proposed administrative fine for loitering near sensitive spaces. Measure H asks whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries. In order for the non-binding measure to be approved, a majority of the votes cast must be in favor of the measure.
There are six ballot drop-off locations for registered voters to deposit their vote-by-mail ballots. All ballot drop-off locations will be open until 8 p.m., tonight, when the polls close.
Ballots received, up to this Friday, that are postmarked on or before Election Day, will be counted as part of the official canvass.
Voters can drop off their ballots at one of the following locations:
• High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I
• Department Of Public Social Services-Lancaster, 337 East Ave. K-10
• Los Angeles County Fire Station 117, 44851 30Th St. East
• Los Angeles County Fire Station 134, 43225 25Th St. West
• Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West
• City Clerk’s Office, Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The City Clerk will begin releasing results at the close of polls after 8 p.m. It will be streamed on the city’s website (www.cityoflancasterca.org) and channel 28, starting at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. The public may observe live election coverage on both outlets.
