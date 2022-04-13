LANCASTER — Vice Mayor Marvin Crist and Councilman Raj Malhi led a field of seven challengers for two full-term City Council seats, according to election results posted shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., Tuesday, by the City Clerk’s office.
The early unofficial results also showed Measure H, an advisory measure that asks whether the City Council should adopt an ordinance imposing an administrative fine for loitering or camping within 500 feet of sensitive uses such as schools, churches, daycares, parks and libraries, was passing.
Crist led the field of nine candidates with 3,446 votes, according to early results. Malhi had 3,508 votes.
“We’ve done all that we can,” Crist said about the early election results.
Leslie Underwood was in third place with 1,667 votes, community volunteer Fran Sereseres was in fourth place with 546 votes, Social Equity Commission Chairman Shawn Cannon II was in fifth place with 512, Planning commissioner King Moore II was sixth with 461 votes, small businessman Kevin Baikie was seventh with 337 and David Paul, a brand ambassador, was in eighth place with 174 votes, while activist Ayinde Frazier rounded out ninth place with 144 votes.
Measure H, which requires a simple majority to pass, had 4,551 “yes” votes, and 1,307 “no” votes.
Updated unofficial results will be published, in Thursday’s Antelope Valley Press.
After Election Day, there are still many outstanding ballots left to be counted. All vote-by-mail ballots received on, or postmarked by Election Day will be processed in the official election canvass.
The post-election processing and canvassing of ballot return envelopes and provisional ballot envelopes (verification of signature and address and updating voter records) will begin at 8 a.m., today and continue through April 20.
