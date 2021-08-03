LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station continues to crack down on drunk drivers and made 18 arrests last week, as the result of their latest effort.
A DUI checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., July 30, at Avenue I near Elm Avenue.
A total of 984 vehicles went through the checkpoint and 15 were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a revoked/suspended license. Two people were arrested for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
One person was arrested for refusing to show deputies their driver’s license and the remaining arrests were for other license violations.
“Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” a news release from Lancaster Station’s Sgt. Michael Politano, said. “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.”
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
