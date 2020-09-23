PALMDALE — Golden Poppy teachers volunteered to be doused with water or slime, to help their school raise money through the 15th annual Palmdale Kiwanis West Duck Race.
Fourteen teachers volunteered to be the in the hot seat. When students or school staff bought a $20 Quack-Pak, they could choose one of the volunteer teachers to douse with water. If a student or staff member bought a $100 Flock of Ducks, they could slime the teacher they chose. The staff made its own slime using applesauce, vanilla pudding, food coloring and milk.
“The deal is if we sell the most ducks this year, they can choose myself or former principal Ryan Beardsley to be doused or slimed,” Golden Poppy Principal Stacy Williamson said.
Golden Poppy did not sell the most ducks — they missed it by 32, so Williamson and Beardsley are safe from slime this year. However, Golden Poppy did win best dressed duck with their Yoda duck.
The school’s unofficial mascot, Bob the Frog, who appears in videos, thanks to Kindergarten Teacher Jeff Mitchell, starred on the “Grizflix” channel in “Bob’s Great Adventure.” The video series followed the intrepid puppet as he tried to find ducks at the aqueduct, the lake and anywhere he could find a body of water.
Finally, Mitchell explained to Bob that they were not looking for real ducks, but rubber ducks. Bob went to DryTown Water Park to see the ducks, but he was too early for the duck race.
A survey was sent out to students asking if Bob the Frog should be doused with water. Ninety percent of the students responded “yes,” so Bob was also drenched.
The school purchased more than 1,500 ducks and all 14 teachers, plus Assistant Principal Todd Sorensen and Director of Curriculum Kelly Jensen, were doused or slimed.
“Our theme this year is kindness,” Williamson said. “The goal was for students to understand how supporting the fundraising effort was showing kindness because the Kiwanis give back to the community in so many ways.”
