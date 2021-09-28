PALMDALE — It was a record-setting year for the annual Antelope Valley $1 Million Rubber Duck Race, raising more than $50,000 for local charities.
The 16th annual event, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, is a fundraiser for the club and numerous other nonprofit organizations.
The race took place at DryTown Water Park, on Sept. 10, where thousands of rubber ducks were let loose in the lazy river attraction.
Each duck was numbered and prizes were awarded to those whose ducks crossed the finish line first.
Participants adopt rubber ducks for $5 each, selecting from more than 70 teams to support. A portion of the adoption fee goes to the nonprofit teams.
A record-breaking 12,508 ducks were adopted this year, according to organizers.
The students of Chaparral Prep Academy recorded the most adoptions, with 2,287 rubber ducks, followed by Summerwind Elementary School with 1,457.
Ocotillo, Dos Caminos and Manzanita Elementary schools all reached the 600 mark, according to organizers.
Schools each earned one entry into the Duck Buddy race for every 100 duck adoptions, giving them an opportunity to win additional funds. Quail Valley, Ocotillo and Chaparral placed first through third, respectively, in that race.
Three ducks were specially marked, with a $1 million prize awarded if any of those finished first. That didn’t happen this year, but it did not dampen the enthusiasm of the more than 1,000 spectators, according to organizers.
The winners of the main race were:
First place: Chris Blinn
Second place: Salvador Cuevas
Third place: Leslie Morales Martinez
Fourth place: Aliyah Bamenos
Fifth place: Marginese Streeter
Sixth place: Vanessa Chavez
Seventh place: Tyler Hill
Eighth place: Kimberly Morales
Ninth place: Veronica Munoz
10th place: Laura Rangel
11th place: Aubryama Camacho Taylor
12th place: Alison Eckmann
The Duck Buddy race was one of several side races, in addition to the $1 million race. These included the speed duck race — in which sponsoring businesses compete with motorized ducks — and races with decorated ducks for businesses and schools.
The speed duck race had a single winner: High Performing Learning Environments.
The business duck race was won by Kohl’s, followed by Affordable Tire, Palmdale School District, Car Doctors and the Assistance League.
The school duck race was won by Chaparral Elementary School, followed by Quail Valley, SAGE, Tamarisk and Shadow Hills schools.
Guests also voted for the “best-dressed duck” in school and business categories.
For the schools, the best-dressed ducks were from Ocotillo, Dos Caminos, Los Amigos, SAGE and Mesquite schools.
The businesses with the best-dressed ducks were from the Palmdale Elementary Teachers’ Association, Palmdale School District Educational Services, Broken Bit, Tyler Lundin and Camacho Auto.
