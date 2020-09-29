LITTLEROCK — Keppel Academy and the Pearblossom Community Center are open through Saturday as donation/distribution centers for Bobcat Fire victims.
Keppel Academy, at 9330 East Ave. U, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. The center is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Pearblossom Community Center, at 34004 128th St. East, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, times to be announced.
Donations needed include water, hygiene, bagged animal food and non-perishable food items, specifically breakfast food.
“We are here, ready to help and eager to get our communities back on our feet,” the Littlerock Town Council posted on its Facebook page. “The love our community has been receiving is amazing. All the hard work by our volunteers has been non-stop around the clock. Making a difference in each others lives! We are in this together!!”
