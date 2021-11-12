PALMDALE — The City Council, on Nov. 3, made official a program in which volunteer clergy work with community organizations, including deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, in an effort to provide resources and support to deter domestic violence incidents.
The Community Clergy Connect program formalizes what has been working informally and successfully for some time, City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
“I think this is a program that will be modeled across the country,” Murphy said.
As it now stands, when Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies respond to a domestic violence call, they provide information on resources available through a Los Angeles County-issued brochure.
Under the new program, a contact card for the Community Clergy Connect program will be attached to the brochure, and members of the program will check the contact voice mail at least daily and return calls.
Clergy will be available to provide support and resources to families, and will meet in person where needed to provide counseling and connect them to resources, according to the staff report.
Similar programs have been used successfully elsewhere, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“This seems like a great starting point for our program, with the domestic violence, child abuse-type of responses,” he said, “but it doesn’t limit the ability of the deputies to call these trained clergy members … to assist in areas where they may have a little more of a background, or where that presence is more appropriate.”
Clergy who have been involved in the program, often riding with deputies to calls, were recognized at the Council meeting with the City’s Warrior Award for their efforts.
More than a dozen are registered for the program, with others interested in joining.
The program is budgeted to receive a maximum of $40,000 from the city’s regional homelessness coordination and innovation funding account, which will be used to provide training, program supplies and support, according to the staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.