PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District completed the environmental documents for an agreement with Littlerock Creek Irrigation District to transfer excess State Water Project water from Littlerock to Palmdale.
“Littlerock Creek (Irrigation District) and Palmdale Water District have been working collaboratively for decades on water and water issues,” Resource and Analytics Director Peter Thompson II said.
When tools became available through the Department of Water Resources, “both agencies took the opportunity” to craft a long-term water transfer agreement, “to make it easy for us to transfer water,” he said.
The PWD Board of Directors, on Monday, approved an initial study/negative declaration, which states the agreement has no impact on the environment, in accordance with the state’s environmental regulations.
“The document is really just regulatory compliance for the State of California under (the California Environmental Quality Act),” Dena Giacomini, senior planner with Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group, said. The District contracted with the firm to prepare the initial study/negative declaration to comply with state regulations.
The proposed water transfer will use existing infrastructure and will not require any construction.
The study found no impacts to the environment, “so no mitigation is required in this process,” she said.
The environmental document covers any potential water transfer to 2040.
After circulating the report for comments, only two were received, Giacomini said.
One was from the State Water Resources Control Board, which did not suggest changes to the document, but wanted to ensure that drinking water treatment regulations are followed.
The second comment received was from Caltrans, which stated they would need more information if there was to be any construction that could impact them. However, there is no construction planned with the water transfer and such information was provided to Caltrans.
“Everyone seems happy,” Giacomini said.
Completing the environmental documentation moves the districts one step closer to finalizing the water transfer agreement, which will require approval of both Boards.
Both districts are state water contractors with designated allocations of water delivered through the California Aqueduct. The Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency is the area’s third, and largest, such contractor.
