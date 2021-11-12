LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District home-teaching teachers, as well as teachers who substitute for other teachers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will get an extra pay under a Memorandum of Understanding unanimously approved by the District’s Board of Education at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The agreement is good for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year only.
According to the agreement, the hourly rate for home teachers shall be increased from $50 to $80. The District is in need of home teachers and needs to remain competitive with neighboring districts.
Due to a shortage of substitute teachers, the District is adding incentives for teachers who can to substitute during their own non-student hours.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding, under AVTA’s collective bargaining agreement, the language that teachers may not be required to period substitute more than five times per month will remain in force. For the remainder of the school year, the rate for period subbing for unit members who exercise their right under the contract language shall be $50.
Teachers who volunteer to be placed on the substitute list kept by their school site’s administration and who waive their rights not to period substitute for more than five times per month shall be paid $80 per period.
“Members who agree to be placed on the volunteer list shall remain on the list for the entire school year and cannot tum down any period substitute requests,” the memorandum of understanding said.
Volunteers were required to respond to their site “request for volunteers” by Oct. 26.
