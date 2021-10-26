ACTON — The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will add the nonprofit AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) college readiness program to its schools.
AVID strategies focus on WICOR (writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading). The program encourages students to articulate what they don’t understand and learn how to seek out the resources they need, by teaching critical thinking, inquiry and self-advocacy, according to a description on the AVID website.
“I believe our students deserve these signature programs,” Superintendent Eric Sahakian said at the Oct. 14 Board of Education meeting. “AVID is a wonderful college/career readiness program.”
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified trustees unanimously approved a three-year agreement with AVID starting with the 2021-22 School Year. The program includes training and curriculum. The total cost is $68,830 for all three years.
